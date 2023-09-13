28 C
AIUDF With Opposition Bloc INDIA To Oust BJP From Power

Guwahati, Sept 12: AIUDF president Badruddin Ajmal on Tuesday asserted that his party is with non-BJP block INDIA and is working hard to ensure that the saffron party does not return to power in the Lok Sabha elections due next year.

AIUDF), however, did not attend any of the three meetings of the opposition alliance held in Patna, Bengaluru and Mumbai.

‘‘We are in INDIA and with INDIA. We support the alliance of all democratic parties’’, Ajmal told said after visiting the new Assam Assembly building here.

The sole MP of AIUDF asserted that the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) will come to power in the Lok Sabha polls.

The INDIA alliance was formed with a view to preventing division of anti-BJP votes in the parliamentary elections in 2024.

‘‘Modiji is not returning to power. We are working hard for it,’’ Ajmal added.

He said that his party will contest in at least three Lok Sabha seats from Assam, including Dhubri which he currently represents.

The AIUDF had entered into a Grand Alliance with the Congress and other regional parties in Assam before the last assembly elections, but the grand old party severed the ties with it after the polls which were won by the BJP.

The Assam unit of the Congress has asserted on several occasions that they will not ally with the AIUDF in the state.

The Ajmal-led party, however, was part of the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) headed by the Congress at the Centre.

Ajmal claimed that the Assam government is making a mockery of Muslim women and girls in the name of banning polygamy.

The Himanta Biswa Sarma administration has said it is going to enact a law banning polygamy in the state and issued a notice on August 21 seeking public opinion on the proposed Act on the controversial subject.

‘‘We want our girls to be educated, go to schools and acquire higher education but the Centre has stopped the scholarships that were given to girl students of minority communities’’, he said.

The Dhubri MP said that his foundation was imparting education to female students so that they can pursue higher education and make their choices in life but the government’s decision is making this difficult. (PTI)

 

