AJP secretary calls for UOF’s campaign in Margherita constituency

HT Correspondent

MARGHERITA, April 7: Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP), Central Committee secretary Sanjay Kumar Deb held a press conference at the office of Assam Jatiya Parishad situated at Changlang Tiniali, Margherita.

While briefing media persons in Margherita, Sanjay Kumar Deb stated that on Monday, Lurinjyoti Gogoi, the United Opposition Forum (UOF) candidate for the 13th Dibrugarh Lok Sabha Constituency, accompanied by Raijor Dal president and MLA of Sibsagar LAC Akhil Gogoi, members of Margherita Block Congress Committee, and all leaders of the United Opposition Forum, will conduct an election campaign at 8 places under the 83rd Margherita Constituency. More than 500 people under Jagun Gaon Panchayat are expected to join Assam Jatiya Parishad during this campaign. Through this press conference, Deb requested all people of the 83rd Margherita Constituency to attend the meeting of Lurinjyoti Gogoi.

During the press conference, Sanjay Kumar Deb criticised the BJP-led government both at the Union and state levels for failing to fulfill their promises made before the assembly and Lok Sabha elections. He highlighted issues such as price inflation of essential commodities, unemployment problems, border issues, and alleged corruption related to electoral bonds.

Deb emphasised that Assam Jatiya Parishad was formed to safeguard the interests of Assam’s people, culture, and land. He asserted that Assam and Assamese people will never accept the controversial Citizenship (Amendment) Act at any cost, and if the INDIA Bloc Government comes into power, their first duty will be to scrap the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

Deb also expressed concerns about the Northeastern Coalfields Coal India Ltd. in Margherita, stating that it is the largest ‘Maharatna’ company in the country but is now facing difficulties. He attributed this to rampant illegal coal mining, which has led to the cessation of coal production in several collieries. Deb emphasised the need for legal extraction of coal through scientific methods and the closure of illegal mining operations to generate employment and revenue for the region.