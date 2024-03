HT Correspondent

BOKAJAN, Feb 29: The Asom Jatiyatabadi Chatra Parishad (AJYCP-Bokajan) commemorated the death anniversary of Semson Sing Ingti, the founder of Karbi Anglong district. At 9 am, lamps were ceremoniously lit in front of Semson Sing Ingti’s statue, followed by floral tributes paid by AJYCP leaders. The event was attended by notable figures including Barim Engti, former president of Karbi Lammet Amei; Jitu Phukon, AJYCP executive member; SGB Borsing Bey, and others.