All Assam Ranking Badminton Tournament Kicks Off at Kanaklata Indoor Stadium

HT Digital

July 24, Wednesday: The much-anticipated All Assam Ranking Badminton Tournament has officially begun at the Kanaklata Indoor Stadium in Guwahati. This prestigious event has drawn top badminton players from across Assam, all vying for top honors and showcasing their skills in this competitive tournament.

- Advertisement -

Organized to promote badminton and foster local talent, the tournament is set to witness a series of thrilling matches over the coming days. Players of various age groups and categories are participating, making it a comprehensive showcase of badminton talent in the state.

The tournament not only serves as a platform for players to display their prowess but also plays a crucial role in ranking the best players in Assam. It is expected to be a stepping stone for many aspiring athletes aiming to make their mark on the national and international stages.

Sports enthusiasts and badminton fans have gathered at the Kanaklata Indoor Stadium to cheer on their favorite players and enjoy the high-energy matches. The event promises to be an exciting affair, contributing to the growth and popularity of badminton in Assam.