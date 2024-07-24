33 C
Guwahati
Wednesday, July 24, 2024
type here...

All Assam Ranking Badminton Tournament Kicks Off at Kanaklata Indoor Stadium

The All Assam Ranking Badminton Tournament has commenced at Guwahati's Kanaklata Indoor Stadium, featuring top players from across the state competing for top honors.

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Digital

July 24, Wednesday: The much-anticipated All Assam Ranking Badminton Tournament has officially begun at the Kanaklata Indoor Stadium in Guwahati. This prestigious event has drawn top badminton players from across Assam, all vying for top honors and showcasing their skills in this competitive tournament.

- Advertisement -

Organized to promote badminton and foster local talent, the tournament is set to witness a series of thrilling matches over the coming days. Players of various age groups and categories are participating, making it a comprehensive showcase of badminton talent in the state.

The tournament not only serves as a platform for players to display their prowess but also plays a crucial role in ranking the best players in Assam. It is expected to be a stepping stone for many aspiring athletes aiming to make their mark on the national and international stages.

Sports enthusiasts and badminton fans have gathered at the Kanaklata Indoor Stadium to cheer on their favorite players and enjoy the high-energy matches. The event promises to be an exciting affair, contributing to the growth and popularity of badminton in Assam.

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

27 Express Trains, Including Anand Vihar-Danapur and Jammu Tawi-Guwahati, Cancelled

The Hills Times -