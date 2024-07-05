29 C
All Moran Student Union protests at Margherita MLA’s residence

HT Correspondent

MARGHERITA, July 4: The All Moran Student Union, in collaboration with the Satra Mukti Sangram Samity Tirap Jagun Regional Committee, surrounded the house of Margherita MLA Bhaskar Sharma at Segunbari Tiniali, Margherita, on Thursday, shouting various slogans against him.

Over 200 members of the union marched from Segunbari Tiniali to Bhaskar Sharma’s residence. Following the incident, associates of the Margherita MLA allegedly assaulted a member of the All Moran Student Union. In response, the union demanded an apology within 12 hours from the MLA and his associates, but no apology was given.

Joy Kanto Moran, general secretary of the All Moran Student Union Central Committee, expressed disappointment, stating that it was “unfortunate” that MLA Bhaskar Sharma and his associates engaged in what he described as “dirty politics” at the Tekeri flood-affected relief camp, resulting in the brutal assault of a union member.

“We warned Margherita MLA Bhaskar Sharma to apologise at the earliest. If he does not, the union will physically assault him whenever we find him,” Moran added.

Another member of the All Moran Student Union stated, “We gave MLA Bhaskar Sharma a 12-hour ultimatum to seek forgiveness in front of the flood-affected people, but he has taken no action. Instead, he has the audacity to bring his gang and threaten us. We question the administration on how Sharma is moving around with his gang and still visiting flood-affected victims.”

Joy Kanto Moran further warned, “We demand Margherita MLA Bhaskar Sharma to meet and talk with us, or we will intensify our agitation in Margherita. If any untoward incidents occur during our protest, the Tinsukia district administration, Margherita sub-divisional administration (civil), and Margherita Police will be held responsible.”

