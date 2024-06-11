Allegations Arise: AASCSU Accuses Mising Autonomous Council of Market and Beel Seizure in Golaghat

The Golaghat chapter of the All Assam Schedule Caste Students’ Union (AASCSU) has raised serious allegations against the Mising Autonomous Council, claiming the unauthorized seizure of market areas and beels. In a recent development, AASCSU activists forwarded a memorandum to the Golaghat District Commissioner, urging intervention in what they perceive as a violation of legal provisions.

Pranab Protim Das and Indra Prasad Das, the president and secretary of the AASCSU, emphasized the legal entitlements of the scheduled caste community regarding reservation of markets and beels. They underscored the Council’s alleged disregard for these provisions, particularly noting the issuance of bids despite prior assignment of these areas to scheduled caste groups within the Fishery Development Corporation.

This development has sparked concern among local activists and community members, prompting the AASCSU to call upon the Golaghat District Commissioner to investigate the matter thoroughly and ensure adherence to established regulations.