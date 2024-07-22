27 C
Guwahati
Monday, July 22, 2024
type here...

Allegations of anomaly in PMAY house allotment in Demow

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Correspondent

DEMOW, July 21: The Assam Tea Tribes Students Association (ATTSA), Demow branch, and the All Adivasi Students Association of Assam (AASAA), Sivasagar District Committee, alleged an anomaly in the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana house allotment under Demow Development Block in Kharahat Gaon Panchayat. They submitted two separate memorandums to the district commissioner of Sivasagar district on July 18.

- Advertisement -

In the memorandums, they stated that Babul Tanti, a resident of Kharahat Gaon Panchayat, was allotted a house under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) scheme. However, after a few days, Babul Tanti passed away. Despite his death, his mother, family, and relatives did not receive the house. They alleged that the funds supplied by the government for the PMAY scheme were credited to Babul Tanti’s bank account but were mysteriously debited afterward.

The associations demanded a proper departmental inquiry into the incident within 15 days and appropriate steps to be taken to address the issue.

7 Superfoods To Boost Your Stamina
7 Superfoods To Boost Your Stamina
7 Beautiful Indian Birds
7 Beautiful Indian Birds
Flowers Which Bloom Only At Night
Flowers Which Bloom Only At Night
Top 10 Most Dangerous Animals in India
Top 10 Most Dangerous Animals in India
Foods That Increase Uric Acid Levels
Foods That Increase Uric Acid Levels
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Tourist Guides Conference held in Sivasagar

The Hills Times -
7 Superfoods To Boost Your Stamina 7 Beautiful Indian Birds Flowers Which Bloom Only At Night Top 10 Most Dangerous Animals in India Foods That Increase Uric Acid Levels