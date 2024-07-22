Allegations of anomaly in PMAY house allotment in Demow

HT Correspondent

DEMOW, July 21: The Assam Tea Tribes Students Association (ATTSA), Demow branch, and the All Adivasi Students Association of Assam (AASAA), Sivasagar District Committee, alleged an anomaly in the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana house allotment under Demow Development Block in Kharahat Gaon Panchayat. They submitted two separate memorandums to the district commissioner of Sivasagar district on July 18.

In the memorandums, they stated that Babul Tanti, a resident of Kharahat Gaon Panchayat, was allotted a house under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) scheme. However, after a few days, Babul Tanti passed away. Despite his death, his mother, family, and relatives did not receive the house. They alleged that the funds supplied by the government for the PMAY scheme were credited to Babul Tanti’s bank account but were mysteriously debited afterward.

The associations demanded a proper departmental inquiry into the incident within 15 days and appropriate steps to be taken to address the issue.