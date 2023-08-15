Amguri witnesses bandh in protest against delimitation

HT Correspondent

SIVASAGAR, Aug 14: The call for a 12-hour bandh by the Amguri Constituency Protection Forum and various other organisations in opposition to the abolishment of the Amguri constituency made a significant impact in several areas including Amguri town, Kanji, Gaurisagar, Morabazar, and Namtichariali. During this period, educational institutions, shops, and various establishments remained closed.

The effects of the bandh were notable on the 37th and 61st National Highways, causing traffic disruptions primarily for long-distance passenger vehicles. The superintendent of police for Sivasagar district reported that the bandh was observed peacefully, without any untoward incidents occurring within the constituency.

In the wake of AGP stalwart Pradip Hazarika’s resignation, the electorate within the constituency has displayed mixed reactions. Some sections place blame on Hazarika himself, alleging his inability to persuade the party leadership, while his followers are deeply disheartened. They argue that Pradip Hazarika’s dedicated efforts to uphold the AGP’s values were not duly recognised by the party leaders.