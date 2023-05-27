21 C
Guwahati
Saturday, May 27, 2023
Anganwadis send memorandum to Ajanta Neog

By The Hills Times
HT Correspondent
SIVASAGAR, May 26: Anganwadis in Sivasagar, Demow, Amguri and Nazira organised a demonstration in front of Social Welfare department here on Friday demanding provincialisation of their jobs as the pre-primary stage has become a part of formal education system besides increase in pay instead of paltry remuneration. They also demanded improvement of the Anganwadi buildings, release of the arrear dues of those retired now.
Tutumoni Baruah, president, and Arfin Sultana, secretary, Sivasagar district committee, led the Anganwadi workers and told media that over a lakh Anganwadi workers, mini-workers and helpers have been totally neglected by the government despite knowing well the role they have been taking in child development schemes undertaken by Integrated Child Development Project. The Anganwadi workers later sent a memorandum to the minister of Social Welfare, Ajanta Neog .

