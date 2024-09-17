26 C
Anuj Kumar Saikia receives ‘Progressive Mushroom Grower Award’

JORHAT, Sept 16: Anuj Kumar Saikia, a former software engineer turned mushroom entrepreneur, has been honoured with the prestigious ‘Progressive Mushroom Grower Award, 2024’ by the Directorate of Mushroom Research, Solan, Himachal Pradesh. The award was presented during the National Mushroom Mela on September 10, a press communique stated.

Saikia, who belongs to Guwahati, was nominated for this award by the All India Coordinated Research Projects (AICRP) on Mushroom at Assam Agricultural University, Jorhat, in recognition of his significant contributions to the mushroom industry.

Saikia’s journey into mushroom cultivation began after transitioning from his career in software engineering. He established Arihant Enterprise and the Sewavikash Foundation in Guwahati, which have become key platforms in his entrepreneurial success. Through the Sewavikash Foundation, he has led numerous initiatives to train individuals in mushroom cultivation, enabling many to adopt it as a sustainable source of livelihood.

His success has been supported by strong technical guidance from the Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) Kamrup and the Mushroom Research and Training Centre at Assam Agricultural University, Jorhat. This collaborative effort has allowed Saikia to excel in the field of mushroom cultivation and share his knowledge with others, contributing to the economic empowerment of many in the region. 

