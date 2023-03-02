Anveshan 2022 Held At Royal Global University

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, March 1: Anveshan 2022, an east zone student research convention was flagged off on Wednesday at Royal Global University. Scheduled to be held on March 1 and 2, 2023, this student research convention, was organised at five zones, with the final one being at the centre, is a pioneering and annual activity of Association of Indian Universities directed towards identifying and nurturing the research aptitude and talents of young researchers. The projects selected at the National Research Convention are incentivised with certificates and cash awards.

Currently, Jadavpur University, Tezpur University, Maharaja Bir Bikram University, CAEPHT, Central Agricultural University, Assam Don Bosco University, USTM, RIST and IIT, Guwahati are competing along with the host The Assam Royal Global University in the five categories of competition topics — agriculture sciences, basic sciences, engineering technology, health sciences and allied subjects, pharmacy, nutrition, etc., and social sciences, humanities, commerce and law, comprising of 30 teams and 73 participants.

Anveshan 2022 commenced at 9:00 am, on Wednesday, with the registration process followed by the inauguration ceremony at 10:00 am, and subsequently the competitions.

Graced by Prof Usha Rai Negi, assistant director, Research, AIU, New Delhi, it was also attended by the participants, students of various departments, external evaluators, faculty, staff and senior officers of the varsity.