APHLC memorandum to DGP

DIPHU, Jan 3: The All Party Hills Leaders Conference (APHLC) led by president, James Hanse and general secretary, Peter Tisso, submitted a memorandum to DGP of Assam, Gyanendra Pratap Singh during his visit to Diphu on Friday, on the law and order and geographical protection of Karbi Anglong.

The memorandum was submitted at Kajir Ronghangpi Guest House, Taralangso.

Through their memorandum, the APHLC informed the DGP about the strategic location of the district serving as a vital geographical buffer in Assam bordering Nagaland and Meghalaya. The region is also home to vast forest reserves, including wildlife sanctuaries and natural resources that contribute significantly to Assam’s ecological balance. The land is a repository of cultural and historical significance for its indigenous communities.

Highlighting on the law and order challenges the memorandum mentioned five points. Among them are preventing border encroachment. The persistent border disputes with neighbouring states have resulted in tensions and loss of livelihoods for local residents and urged the Assam police to strengthen security along the inter-state borders to prevent illegal activities and ensure the safety of people.

The region has witnessed an influx of illegal settlers leading to demographic imbalances and encroachment on community land. It has requested for constituting a dedicated task force to address the issue and reclaim the illegally occupied land.

Extortion and militant activities continue to plague the district, hampering its growth and development and suggested a crackdown on such groups and their networks.

The hilly terrain of Karbi Anglong poses logistical challenges for effective policing and recommended establishing additional police outposts, improving road connectivity for patrolling, and deploying adequately trained personnel and protecting indigenous lands. The indigenous people of Karbi Anglong have faced land alienation due to illegal activities. The memorandum urged immediate action to ensure the protection of tribal land under constitutional provision like the Sixth Scheduled, it stated.

Finally the memorandum stated that APHLC being a non-political organisation stands in solidarity with the law enforcement agencies to uphold peace and security in the region.