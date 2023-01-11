15 C
Appointment letters distributed

Assam
Updated:
By The Hills Times
HT Correspondent

 

DONGKAMUKAM, Jan 10: After the Assam Gazette Notification, appointment letters to the Rong Asar or Karbi village headmen were distributed in a ceremony held at Telehor in West Karbi Anglong under Hamren Member of Autonomous Council on Tuesday.

In the ceremony held at Telehor Community Hall, altogether 146 appointment letters were distributed formally by MLA Rupsing Teron, executive member of Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council, Mongalsing Timung; chairman of Hamren Village Development Committee, Mohan Rongphar and others.

 

