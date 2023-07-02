Appreciation letters to Bihu dancers, drummers distributed in KA

HT Bureau

DIPHU, July 1: An appreciation letter to Bihu dancers, drummers and master trainers from Karbi Anglong who participated in the Bihu performance to set a Guinness Book of World Record at Sarusajai Stadium in Guwahati on last April 13 were distributed by HAD minister, Jogen Mohan, who is the guardian minister in a function held here at conference hall of Arboretum cum Craft Centre, Matipung here on June 30.

Altogether 75 dancers and nine master trainers participated in the mega event from Karbi Anglong. A cash amount of Rs 25,000 was credited into the accounts of each of the 84 Bihu performers.

The minister said, “For the Bihu performers from Karbi Anglong an appreciation letter and honorarium were ceremonially distributed in a function today which was attended by the chief executive member (CEM) of Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC), Tuliram Ronghang.”

He also said, “If culture is lost, our identity is lost. So we need to strengthen our culture and identity. In Karbi Anglong there is the Karbi Youth Festival where culture and traditions of the land can be promoted.”

Earlier in the morning the minister distributed the appreciation letter to the Bihu performers of West Karbi Anglong in Hamren. As many as 50 Bihu performers participated in the mega event from West Karbi Anglong