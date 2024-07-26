APSC civil service exam to have questions in Assamese for first time

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, July 25: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday said that the combined civil service examination conducted by the Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) will have the question papers in Assamese language for the first time.

The mains examination of the civil service is scheduled to begin on Friday. The question papers will have English language along with Assamese.

Sarma has lauded the step and he has praised APSC for this initiative.

Taking to his X handle, the Chief Minister wrote, “The Combined Civil Service Examination (Main) starts tomorrow. For the first time in history, all questions will be in Assamese in addition to English, as per Govt of Assam’s instructions. Kudos to the Assam Public Service Commission for this historic move.”

Notably, on July 29, a special Court in Assam will pronounce the punishment for those who were found guilty of the APSC cash-for-job scam.

The court on Monday found thirty-two people guilty, including Rakesh Paul, the former chairman of the Assam Public Service Commission, two of its members, and 29 aspirants who paid thousands of rupees to become agriculture development officers in 2014.

Maximum punishments for the disgraced former APSC chairman and his associates were fervently asked for by the public prosecutors.

In its plea, the prosecution asked for the maximum term to be given to the accused, citing factors such as past behavior, the interest of society, the nature of the offense committed, etc. Special public prosecutor Pallab Kataki appealed for the imposition of a consecutive sentence, citing a number of Supreme Court rulings.