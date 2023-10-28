Arms Laying down ceremony of DNLA to be held today

HT Correspondent

HAFLONG, Oct 27: A historic arms laying down ceremony will be conducted in Dima Hasao on Saturday, marking a significant milestone in the region. The Dimasa National Liberation Army (DNLA) will lay down its arms, signifying a commitment to peace and stability. The ceremony will take place at the District Sports Association Ground in Haflong, with the presence of chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and other dignitaries.

This momentous event follows a welcome ceremony held on November 13, 2021, where the DNLA entered into a ceasefire agreement with the government of Assam and the government of India. The ceasefire ceremony was graced by ADGP Hiren Nath and IG Dipak Kedia, with 46 DNLA cadres voluntarily surrendering their arms.

The DNLA has decided to maintain strict adherence to all ceasefire agreements, a positive step toward ensuring greater stability in Dima Hasao. The Dima Hasao Autonomous Council (DHAC) has welcomed this development, emphasizing its shared interest in the region’s peace and prosperity.

Dima Hasao Autonomous Council chief executive member (CEM) Debolal Gorlosa expressed gratitude to chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, the cabinet, Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India, officials, the District Commissioner’s Office, Assam Police, and various socio-cultural organizations. This collective effort has played a crucial role in bringing about the ceasefire and promoting harmony in the region.