Arunachal assembly adopts resolution on Chandrayaan-3 mission

ITANAGAR, Sept 7: The Arunachal Pradesh assembly on
Wednesday adopted a resolution celebrating the historic
success of Chandrayaan-3 mission.
Science and Technology minister Honchun Ngandam while
bringing the resolution said, “The assembly joins the nation in
celebrating the historic success of the lunar mission and
extended heartfelt appreciation to the dedicated scientists
behind the monumental achievement…”
In the resolution, the minister welcomed the decision of the
Centre to designate August 23 as ‘National Space Day’ to
commemorate the momentous occasion.
“The assembly commends ISRO for its tireless efforts. Landing
near the moon’s South Pole with precise accuracy is a
remarkable feat in itself, showcasing the indomitable spirit of
our scientists. The data collected by the ‘Pragyan’ rover
promises to advance knowledge and unlock mysteries on the
moon’s surface and beyond,” the minister said.
He added in an era defined by technological advancement and
innovation, scientists are beacons of knowledge, dedication and
expertise.
“Their commitment to inquiry and exploration has consistently
propelled our nation to the forefront of global scientific
achievements, inspiring countless others,” he added.
The minister said, “The state assembly welcomes naming of
two moon points – Tiranga point (Chandrayaan-2 footprint) and
Shivshakti point (Chandrayaan-3’s landing site), symbolizing our
rich heritage and scientific aspirations.”
Ngandam added that Chandrayaan-3’s success aligns with
prime minister’s call for ‘Jai Vigyan, Jai Anusandhan’, which will
expand opportunities for start-ups, MSMEs and job creation
while also promoting innovations.
Later, the House adopted the resolution by voice vote before
Speaker Passang Dorjee Sona adjourned sine die. (PTI)