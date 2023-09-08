Arunachal assembly adopts resolution on Chandrayaan-3 mission

ITANAGAR, Sept 7: The Arunachal Pradesh assembly on

Wednesday adopted a resolution celebrating the historic

success of Chandrayaan-3 mission.

Science and Technology minister Honchun Ngandam while

bringing the resolution said, “The assembly joins the nation in

celebrating the historic success of the lunar mission and

extended heartfelt appreciation to the dedicated scientists

behind the monumental achievement…”

In the resolution, the minister welcomed the decision of the

Centre to designate August 23 as ‘National Space Day’ to

commemorate the momentous occasion.

“The assembly commends ISRO for its tireless efforts. Landing

near the moon’s South Pole with precise accuracy is a

remarkable feat in itself, showcasing the indomitable spirit of

our scientists. The data collected by the ‘Pragyan’ rover

promises to advance knowledge and unlock mysteries on the

moon’s surface and beyond,” the minister said.

He added in an era defined by technological advancement and

innovation, scientists are beacons of knowledge, dedication and

expertise.

“Their commitment to inquiry and exploration has consistently

propelled our nation to the forefront of global scientific

achievements, inspiring countless others,” he added.

The minister said, “The state assembly welcomes naming of

two moon points – Tiranga point (Chandrayaan-2 footprint) and

Shivshakti point (Chandrayaan-3’s landing site), symbolizing our

rich heritage and scientific aspirations.”

Ngandam added that Chandrayaan-3’s success aligns with

prime minister’s call for ‘Jai Vigyan, Jai Anusandhan’, which will

expand opportunities for start-ups, MSMEs and job creation

while also promoting innovations.

Later, the House adopted the resolution by voice vote before

Speaker Passang Dorjee Sona adjourned sine die. (PTI)