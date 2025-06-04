27.6 C
Guwahati
Wednesday, June 4, 2025
type here...

ANSAM Protest Turns Violent in Manipur’s Senapati Amid Border Dispute Tensions

Northeast
Updated:
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
Representational Image
- Advertisement -

HT Digital

SENAPATI, JUNE 4: A 48-hour office picketing protest organized by the All Naga Students’ Association, Manipur (ANSAM) turned violent on Tuesday in Senapati district of Manipur, leaving a government vehicle of the Superintendent of Police (SP) damaged.

- Advertisement -

The march was just a segment of ANSAM’s broader movement to protest the fencing of the India-Myanmar border and the dismantling of the Free Movement Regime (FMR), which permits cross-border movement of residents in border districts. The march was peaceful at first, but when the protesters reportedly overturned the SP’s official car after clashes with top government officials. The situation further worsened when the SP, allegedly turning a deaf ear to the protestors, allegedly ordered a CRPF jawan to fill the gun and threatened the audience.

Related Posts:

This was the last phase of ANSAM’s movement, which cut across all the Naga-populated hill districts of Manipur, including Senapati. The outfit has resolutely fought what it perceives as encroachment upon Naga ancestral lands and a threat to their traditional family ties. The movement had the slogan: “This movement is a united demonstration expressing our resentment and also is in defense of the Naga people’s ancestral land and familial unity.”

The protest was widely participated in by student organizations under the Senapati District Students’ Association (SDSA), such as the Mao Students’ Union (MSU), Maram Students’ Union (MKS), Poumai Naga Students’ Union (PNTM), Thangal Students’ Union (TAJ), Zeliangrong Students’ Union, and the Senapati Zone (ZSU-SZ). Their combined efforts culminated in the closure of some government offices, largely impacting administrative work and day-to-day activities in the district.

Although there were no reports of injuries, the occurrence has raised eyebrows regarding increasing unrest and management of ethnically charged and territorial matters in the area. The incidents have further brought to light the long-held fears of the Naga regarding threats to their territorial and cultural identity.

View all stories
Most Visited Destinations in India During the Rainy Season
Most Visited Destinations in India During the Rainy Season
Top 10 Health Benefits of Drinking Coconut Water in Summer
Top 10 Health Benefits of Drinking Coconut Water in Summer
15 Best Places To Visit In Northeast India During The Monsoon
15 Best Places To Visit In Northeast India During The Monsoon
7 Magical Monsoon Getaways In India For Nature Lovers
7 Magical Monsoon Getaways In India For Nature Lovers
5 Hidden Hill Stations Near Shillong You Should Explore
5 Hidden Hill Stations Near Shillong You Should Explore

- Advertisement -
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Meghalaya Honeymoon Murder: Police Recover Suspected Murder Weapon, Search for Wife...

The Hills Times -
Most Visited Destinations in India During the Rainy Season Top 10 Health Benefits of Drinking Coconut Water in Summer 15 Best Places To Visit In Northeast India During The Monsoon 7 Magical Monsoon Getaways In India For Nature Lovers 5 Hidden Hill Stations Near Shillong You Should Explore