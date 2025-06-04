ANSAM Protest Turns Violent in Manipur’s Senapati Amid Border Dispute Tensions

HT Digital

SENAPATI, JUNE 4: A 48-hour office picketing protest organized by the All Naga Students’ Association, Manipur (ANSAM) turned violent on Tuesday in Senapati district of Manipur, leaving a government vehicle of the Superintendent of Police (SP) damaged.

- Advertisement -

The march was just a segment of ANSAM’s broader movement to protest the fencing of the India-Myanmar border and the dismantling of the Free Movement Regime (FMR), which permits cross-border movement of residents in border districts. The march was peaceful at first, but when the protesters reportedly overturned the SP’s official car after clashes with top government officials. The situation further worsened when the SP, allegedly turning a deaf ear to the protestors, allegedly ordered a CRPF jawan to fill the gun and threatened the audience.

This was the last phase of ANSAM’s movement, which cut across all the Naga-populated hill districts of Manipur, including Senapati. The outfit has resolutely fought what it perceives as encroachment upon Naga ancestral lands and a threat to their traditional family ties. The movement had the slogan: “This movement is a united demonstration expressing our resentment and also is in defense of the Naga people’s ancestral land and familial unity.”

The protest was widely participated in by student organizations under the Senapati District Students’ Association (SDSA), such as the Mao Students’ Union (MSU), Maram Students’ Union (MKS), Poumai Naga Students’ Union (PNTM), Thangal Students’ Union (TAJ), Zeliangrong Students’ Union, and the Senapati Zone (ZSU-SZ). Their combined efforts culminated in the closure of some government offices, largely impacting administrative work and day-to-day activities in the district.

Although there were no reports of injuries, the occurrence has raised eyebrows regarding increasing unrest and management of ethnically charged and territorial matters in the area. The incidents have further brought to light the long-held fears of the Naga regarding threats to their territorial and cultural identity.

