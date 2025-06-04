27.6 C
Guwahati
Wednesday, June 4, 2025
Arunachal Police Intensify Anti-Drug Drive Under Operation Dawn 2.0

Arunachal Pradesh
Updated:
By The Hills Times
HT Digital

ITANAGAR, JUNE 4: In a spirited crackdown on narcotics smuggling, the Longding district police in Arunachal Pradesh have stepped up drives under Operation Dawn 2.0, resulting in the arrest of a woman carrying a large amount of suspected brown sugar.

On June 3, police got a reliable tip-off about a woman from Tissa who was said to be distributing narcotics in the UD Complex locality of Longding town. Moving quickly, a police team headed by Sub-Inspector C. Jingdam, and assisted by Executive Magistrate Bini Shiva and DySP (HQ) Mape Zirdo, was sent to the spot.

On arrival, the team intercepted a suspiciously behaving woman. She was recognized as Jalih Wangsa from Longkai Village. On rigorous search, two soap cases with about 23.3 grams of suspected brown sugar were recovered.

The contraband was seized on the spot in the presence of the Executive Magistrate and independent witnesses, strictly following procedures under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

After the seizure, a case was instituted at Longding Police Station under LDG/PS/Case No. 32/2025 U/S 21(b) NDPS Act. The accused has now been apprehended.

The action was taken under the direct supervision of the Superintendent of Police, Longding District, again highlighting the district police’s firm resolve to bust drug networks and check narcotics trafficking within the area.

