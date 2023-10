Assam Rifles in conjunction with Arunachal Pradesh Police apprehended two hardcore ULFA-I cadres from Tirap district on October 1.

Following variable inputs, Assam Rifles personnel launched a search operation and apprehended the cafes identified as Manjit Gogoi alias Nilotpal Axom and Rohini Gogoi alias Upen Axom.

The security forces recovered a .32 pistol and a 9MM pistol from the cadres during the search operation.