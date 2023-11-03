24 C
Friday, November 3, 2023
Arunachali woman face racist slurs in Guwahati, assaulted

HT Digital,

Guwahati, Nov 3: A disturbing case of racial discrimination surfaced in Guwahati, where a woman from Arunachal Pradesh was subjected to racial slurs and allegedly attacked by another woman at a shopping centre in Beltola on November 1.

The incident reportedly transpired when the victim was in the checkout queue and the other woman infringed upon the line.

The victim’s objection to the intrusion led to the other woman allegedly hurling racist abuses and assaulting her. The victim managed to record the entire event on her smartphone, clearly showing the other woman’s abusive and violent behaviour.

The victim has lodged a complaint at the Basistha police station in the city and an investigation into the incident is ongoing.

