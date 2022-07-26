ASDC Youth Wing Seeks Execution Of 1995 MoU

HT Bureau

DIPHU, July 25: The Autonomous State Demand Committee Youth Front (ASDC Youth Front) held a protest here at Diphu Club on Monday for the non-implementation of MoU signed by ASDC with the Central government and demanded for its immediate implementation.

The ASDC signed a MoU on April 1, 1995, a tripartite agreement with the Centre and the State government in which the state had agreed to transfer 30 departments to the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC). Though the departments have been transferred, it has not been fully implemented.

The president of ASDC Youth Front, Premson Bey said due to the Autonomous State struggle led by ASDC and its allies the KSA and Karbi Nimso Chingthur Asong, they signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on April 1, 1995, in which the signatories are leaders of ASDC, KSA, Dimasa Students Union and NC Hills Students Federation.

Subsequently, the State government has passed a resolution to delegate executive powers to KAAC of 30 departments. Though the 30 departments have been delegated to the KAAC, the implementing part remains, Bey said.

Bey further said, “As per the MoU agreement education from primary up to higher secondary level has been entrusted to the Council. The Council has the authority to make laws and constitute an education board up to higher secondary level. KAAC should do it. Even the syllabus and conduct of TET examinations and appointment process can be done by the KAAC itself.”

Likewise, the Transport and Excise department has already been entrusted to the KAAC, but has not been fully implemented. The Sports & Youth Affairs is there in the MoS, the KAAC should take up plans for the development of sports infrastructure and building up sports culture in the district.

In a memorandum addressed to Chief Executive Member (CEM) of KAAC, Tuliram Ronghang was submitted to Executive Member, KAAC, Education, Richard Tokbi, where the ASDC Youth Front has demanded for immediate up-gradation of Diphu University Campus of Assam University into a full-fledged University, immediate expansion of seat capacity and teaching faculty of Diphu Govt College, immediate provincialisation of all recognised colleges, high schools and ME schools, immediate restoration of Diphu B.Ed. College, the appointment of indigenous TET qualified teachers, full implementation of MoU and article 244(A).

The protest was attended by the president of ASDC, Chandra Kanta Terang and general secretary and former CEM of KAAC, Jotson Bey and other leaders of the party.