ASG, GIAL pays tribute to victims of Jalianwala Bagh Massacre at Guwahati Airport

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, April 15: The Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport in Guwahati has once again witnessed a wonderful performance by Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) team to commemorate the Jalianwala Bagh massacre.

The ASG, Guwahati team in collaboration with GIAL, staged a short play on April 13 to pay tribute to martyrs who had lost their lives in the Jalianwala Bagh massacre, which occurred on this day in 1919 in which British Troops fired indiscriminately on a large crowd of unarmed Indians at the Jallianwala Bagh in Amritsar in Punjab.

Many senior officials from GIAL and CISF were present on the occasion.

By commemorating the massacre, the DIG of CISF, North East Region Hari Om Gandhi said, “To pay tribute to the martyrs, the CISF personnel staged a play. With the celebration of Bihu, we remember those martyred heroes and pay our heartfelt tribute to them. We are trying to show a partial scene of that massacre of our citizens during the British dictatorship.”

Chief airport officer of the Guwahati Airport, Utpal Baruah said, “The sacrifice of innocent people for attaining freedom of the country and the brutality of the British rule should always be remembered. This will help us learn the value of freedom.”