Assam: 10.20 kg of opium seized in Goalpara, one woman arrested

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Digital,

Goalpara, April 13: A substantial amount of opium was seized in Lakhipur, Goalpara on Saturday afternoon.

The seizure was carried out by Lakhipur police, under the leadership of Officer Maneshwar Bey, at the residence of Abdul Aziz in Shilapani village. The operation resulted in the recovery of 10.20 kg of opium from Aziz’s house.

Aziz’s wife, Azama Khatun, who was present during the raid, was arrested and taken to the police station for further questioning.

It is alleged that the opium had been sourced from the neighbouring state of Arunachal Pradesh.

