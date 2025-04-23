Police constable brutally attacked following drug arrest in Dhubri, 12 apprehended

HT Correspondent

DHUBRI, April 22: A police constable attached to the Dhubri Police was brutally attacked by family members of an individual arrested earlier on Tuesday morning after a joint operation by South Salmara Police and a team from Dhubri Police led to the arrests of Kudus Ali in connection with a narcotics case registered in South Salmara-Mankachar police station.

Kudus Ali, was arrested under Case Number 45/25, facing charges under Section 21(b) and 22(c) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act by the South Salmara Police Station jurisdiction. He was then transit to South Salmara Mankachar on Tuesday.



Later in the evening, a group of individuals identified as family members of the accused allegedly attacked Abbas Ali Mondal, a Police Constable serving in the Rider Party of Dhubri Police in front of Police reserve. The attack is reported to have been severe, leaving the constable injured.



Following the assault, police have taken swift action, arresting several individuals in connection with the incident. Those apprehended include Jabeda Khatun, Aimona Khatun, Jamela Khatun, Romisa Khatun, Jamila Bewa, Jamiron Bewa, Farida Khatun, and Nayan Ali all residents of Aironjongla.



Additionally, Sohidur Rahman, a resident of Mutakhowa, and Abdul Aziz, Munna Mollah and Rashida Khatun, from new ghat area have also been arrested. Authorities have not yet released further details regarding the attack or the extent of the constable’s injuries. However, this incident highlights the potential dangers faced by law enforcement personnel in the line of duty, particularly in cases involving drug-related offenses.

The investigation into the initial drug arrest and the subsequent attack on the police constable is currently underway. Police are expected to apprehend more information as the investigation progresses.