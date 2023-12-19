Assam: 3 arrested ULFA-I linkmen remanded to police custody in Guwahati

HT Digital,

Guwahati, Dec 19: Three linkmen of the United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I) were apprehended in Guwahati on Tuesday and have since been remanded to police custody.

The arrested individuals, Asim Adhikari, Mithun Debnath, and Rupjyoti Das were produced in a court. Asim Adhikari has been sent to six-day police custody, while Mithun Debnath and Rupjyoti Das have been remanded for three days.

The Guwahati police apprehended the individuals from BBC colony in Guwahati’s Maligaon area. A pistol and some ammunition were recovered from their possession.

It is believed that Asim is closely associated with the ULFA-I and had been living in Guwahati disguised as a computer operator. He is suspected of recruiting young individuals to join the militant group.