15 C
Guwahati
Wednesday, December 20, 2023
type here...

Assam: 3 arrested ULFA-I linkmen remanded to police custody in Guwahati

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Digital,

Guwahati, Dec 19: Three linkmen of the United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I) were apprehended in Guwahati on Tuesday and have since been remanded to police custody.

- Advertisement -

The arrested individuals, Asim Adhikari, Mithun Debnath, and Rupjyoti Das were produced in a court. Asim Adhikari has been sent to six-day police custody, while Mithun Debnath and Rupjyoti Das have been remanded for three days.

The Guwahati police apprehended the individuals from BBC colony in Guwahati’s Maligaon area. A pistol and some ammunition were recovered from their possession.

It is believed that Asim is closely associated with the ULFA-I and had been living in Guwahati disguised as a computer operator. He is suspected of recruiting young individuals to join the militant group.

Top places to visit in Guwahati on New Year
Top places to visit in Guwahati on New Year
5 Hills Stations To Witness Snowfall In Northeast India
5 Hills Stations To Witness Snowfall In Northeast India
10 States Of India And Their Traditional Look
10 States Of India And Their Traditional Look
Top 10 Flower With Amazing Small
Top 10 Flower With Amazing Small
Top 8 Budget Friendly Honeymoon Destinations In India For Winter
Top 8 Budget Friendly Honeymoon Destinations In India For Winter
View all stories
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

North Korea’s Kim threatens ‘more offensive actions’ against US after watching...

The Hills Times - 0
Top places to visit in Guwahati on New Year 5 Hills Stations To Witness Snowfall In Northeast India 10 States Of India And Their Traditional Look Top 10 Flower With Amazing Small Top 8 Budget Friendly Honeymoon Destinations In India For Winter