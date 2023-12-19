Assam: 2 suspected ULFA-I linkmen apprehended in Amguri, arms and ammunition seized

HT Digital,

Amguri, Dec 19: Two individuals, suspected to be linkmen of the United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I), were apprehended from Amguri in Assam’s Sivasagar district, according to Tuesday’s reports.

The initial reports suggest that arms and ammunition were seized from the duo, identified as John Basumatary and Jatin Boro, both hailing from Uriamghat in Golaghat. Reportedly, their possessions included two 9mm pistols, one hand-made pistol, and 12 rounds of live ammunition.

The apprehension occurred as they were travelling from Mariani in Jorhat on a two-wheeler. In a related incident, the Guwahati police apprehended three individuals, suspected to be ULFA-I linkmen, from BBC colony in Guwahati’s Maligaon area earlier today.

The trio, identified as Asim Adhikari, Moon Debnath, and Rupjyoti Das, were found in possession of a pistol and some ammunition.