16.8 C
Guwahati
Tuesday, March 4, 2025
type here...

Security forces launch massive operations against ULFA-I in Arunachal

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Correspondent

DIBRUGARH, March 3: The Assam Rifles along with Arunachal Pradesh Police launched a massive operation againstUnited Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I) militants Manabhum reserve forest, spanning across Namsai and Changlang districts of eastern Arunachal Pradesh.

- Advertisement -

The operation was following a specific input about the presence of a heavily armed group of ULFA (I) in the said forest.

Related Posts:

Namsai Superintendent of Police Sange Thinley said that the forces blocked the entry and exit routes to the reserve forest so that the militants cannot escape.

Sources familiar with the matter informed that the group had entered Arunachal Pradesh from its bases in Myanmar with intent of carrying out subversive activities as well extortion.

Moreover, it has been learnt that at least 8 individuals in the Chowkham area has been served extortion letter by the ULFA (I) directing them to pay specific amount of money ranging from 15 lakh to 1 crore.

- Advertisement -

“Another motive of the ULFA (I) group was to collect their share from illegal poppy cultivation,” the sources added.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, security forces had recovered approximately 30 kg of explosives from the Digboi Reserve Forest in eastern Assam Tinsukia district during a joint operation.

The joint operation was conducted by Tinsukia police and the Indian Army.

According to police, the explosives were buried nearly a year ago by Nabajit Asom, a recently surrendered cadre of the banned outfit ULFA-I.

- Advertisement -

10 Must Visit Places In Northeast India This March
10 Must Visit Places In Northeast India This March
10 Endangered Animals Making a Comeback
10 Endangered Animals Making a Comeback
8 South Indian Destinations That Feel Like a Foreign Paradise
8 South Indian Destinations That Feel Like a Foreign Paradise
12 Fruits Women Over 40 Must Add To Their Diet
12 Fruits Women Over 40 Must Add To Their Diet
10 South Indian Dishes That One Can Enjoy During Fasting
10 South Indian Dishes That One Can Enjoy During Fasting

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Imran Khan being kept in solitary confinement in death cell at...

The Hills Times -
10 Must Visit Places In Northeast India This March 10 Endangered Animals Making a Comeback 8 South Indian Destinations That Feel Like a Foreign Paradise 12 Fruits Women Over 40 Must Add To Their Diet 10 South Indian Dishes That One Can Enjoy During Fasting