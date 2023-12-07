Assam: ACS Rakesh Das sent to 4-day SIT custody in APSC scam

HT Digital,

Guwahati, Dec 7: ACS officer Rakesh Das, who was arrested, has been taken into four-day custody by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Assam Police, according to Thursday’s reports.

Das was presented before a special court in Guwahati earlier today. Connected to the Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) recruitment scam, he was arrested on November 29 and was previously sent to seven days SIT custody.

Meanwhile, the five-day SIT custody of ADCP Sukanya Das is due to end on December 8. She was reportedly questioned at the CID office in Guwahati today. Arrested on November 4 for her alleged involvement in the APSC scam, she was sent to 5-day SIT custody.

The SIT also summoned two APS officers, Faruk Ahmed and Ashima Kalita, for questioning today regarding the APSC scam. Sources indicate that they were questioned by SIT Chief Munna Prasad Gupta. In addition, medical tests were conducted on the two officers by the SIT.