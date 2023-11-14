Assam: AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal stirs controversy after throwing ‘Salang Chador’ at public rally in Nagaon

HT Digital,

Nagaon, Nov 14: AIUDF President and MP, Badruddin Ajmal, is facing widespread condemnation for disrespecting the ‘Salang Chadar’, an Assamese symbol of respect, at a party rally in Nagaon on November 14.

This incident follows his controversial remarks on November 11, advocating violence against video journalists, which drew severe criticism. The Central Margherita Muslim Committee labelled Ajmal as the ‘most controversial person of our country’.

Mohammed Toufik Khan, the committee’s general secretary, criticised Ajmal for not upholding the dignity of his position as an MP and Islamic theologian.

Ajmal had earlier pledged to cover any financial expenses related to incidents involving the assault of a video journalist on November 10.