Assam Approves Over 3.23 Crore Free Textbooks for 2025-26 Academic Year

HT Digital

July 12, Friday: The State Level Empowered Committee held a crucial meeting today at the office auditorium of Samgra Shiksha Assam to discuss the provision of free textbooks for students from Class A to Class XII.

- Advertisement -

Ranoj Pegu tweeted about his participation in the meeting, which focused on the formulation, publication, and distribution of free textbooks for the 2025-26 academic year.

“I participated in the State Level Empowered Committee meeting held at the office auditorium of Samgra Shiksha Assam today regarding the free textbooks being provided by the Government to students of Class A to Class XII in the state. The meeting discussed in detail the formulation, publication and distribution of free textbooks for the 2025-26 academic year. 3,23,26,245 textbooks were approved for the benefit of a total of 54,67,421 students for the coming academic year.’

‘The number of textbooks will be increased as required based on the information received from the Shiksha Setu and Darpan apps. The meeting was attended by Assam State Textbook Development and Publishing Corporation Limited Chairman Shri Devananda Hazarika, Vice Chairman Shri Tulsi Barthakur and Managing Director Shri SN Chowdhury along with senior officials of the Education Department,” Ranoj Pegu tweeted.

This initiative underscores the Assam government’s commitment to ensuring that every student has access to essential educational resources. The committee has also decided to increase the number of textbooks as needed, based on data from the Shiksha Setu and Darpan apps.

- Advertisement -

The meeting was attended by key figures including Shri Devananda Hazarika, Chairman of Assam State Textbook Development and Publishing Corporation Limited; Vice Chairman Shri Tulsi Barthakur; and Managing Director Shri SN Chowdhury, along with senior officials from the Education Department.