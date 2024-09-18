34 C
Guwahati
Wednesday, September 18, 2024
type here...

Assam BJP Crosses 25 Lakh Members in Ongoing Drive, Aims for 40 Lakh Target

Assam BJP surpasses 25 lakh members in its ongoing drive, says state chief Bhabesh Kalita, with a goal to hit 40 lakh by September 25.

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Digital

September 18, Wednesday: The Assam BJP has made significant progress in its ongoing membership drive, surpassing 25 lakh members, as confirmed by the party’s state president Bhabesh Kalita. Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Kalita revealed that the party now boasts over 25.65 lakh members, with both new members joining and existing members renewing their membership. He emphasized that the data has been collected through a digital format, ensuring accuracy.

- Advertisement -

The party has adopted a convenient membership enrollment process via missed calls, which has contributed to the growing numbers. BJP leaders anticipate a sharp increase in memberships before the end of the drive, which is set to conclude on September 25.

Kalita expressed satisfaction with the response from different parts of the state. “The membership drive is progressing excellently in regions like Barak Valley, Kamrup district, and Upper Assam. However, the response has been slower in areas like Dhubri and Bodoland,” he said. He is optimistic that the party will surpass its 40 lakh membership target within the next few weeks.

Assam’s Tourism Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah echoed Kalita’s sentiments, stating that the membership exercise has seen immense support. “We are nearing 26 lakh members, which is a tremendous achievement, and I believe the numbers will grow even more by September 25,” he said.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also commented on the drive, encouraging the public to participate. He mentioned that if additional time is granted after September 25, the party will switch to manual membership registration, where party workers will assist in filling out forms. The BJP aims to continue expanding its base across Assam through this initiative.

Top 10 Fastest Birds In The World
Top 10 Fastest Birds In The World
How To Drink Alcohol To Minimize It’s Side Effects
How To Drink Alcohol To Minimize It’s Side Effects
Secret Waterfalls In Northeast India
Secret Waterfalls In Northeast India
Top 7 Places To Visit Near Assam For Coming Long Weekend
Top 7 Places To Visit Near Assam For Coming Long Weekend
10 Heritage Sites You Must Visit In Bali This Winter
10 Heritage Sites You Must Visit In Bali This Winter
View all stories
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Former Assam Rifles D-G Reveals Troops Were Ready in Manipur Before...

The Hills Times -
Top 10 Fastest Birds In The World How To Drink Alcohol To Minimize It’s Side Effects Secret Waterfalls In Northeast India Top 7 Places To Visit Near Assam For Coming Long Weekend 10 Heritage Sites You Must Visit In Bali This Winter