Assam BJP Crosses 25 Lakh Members in Ongoing Drive, Aims for 40 Lakh Target

HT Digital

September 18, Wednesday: The Assam BJP has made significant progress in its ongoing membership drive, surpassing 25 lakh members, as confirmed by the party’s state president Bhabesh Kalita. Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Kalita revealed that the party now boasts over 25.65 lakh members, with both new members joining and existing members renewing their membership. He emphasized that the data has been collected through a digital format, ensuring accuracy.

The party has adopted a convenient membership enrollment process via missed calls, which has contributed to the growing numbers. BJP leaders anticipate a sharp increase in memberships before the end of the drive, which is set to conclude on September 25.

Kalita expressed satisfaction with the response from different parts of the state. “The membership drive is progressing excellently in regions like Barak Valley, Kamrup district, and Upper Assam. However, the response has been slower in areas like Dhubri and Bodoland,” he said. He is optimistic that the party will surpass its 40 lakh membership target within the next few weeks.

Assam’s Tourism Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah echoed Kalita’s sentiments, stating that the membership exercise has seen immense support. “We are nearing 26 lakh members, which is a tremendous achievement, and I believe the numbers will grow even more by September 25,” he said.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also commented on the drive, encouraging the public to participate. He mentioned that if additional time is granted after September 25, the party will switch to manual membership registration, where party workers will assist in filling out forms. The BJP aims to continue expanding its base across Assam through this initiative.