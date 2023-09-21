26 C
Assam BJP Mahila Morcha hail PM Modi for historic Women’s Reservation Bill

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
The Assam branch of BJP Mahila Morcha hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the historic Women’s Reservation Bill that was passed in the Lok Sabha on September 20.

Mahila Morcha members gathered at Diphu Club in West Karbi Anglong, Assam to celebrate the momentous occasion while extending their gratitude to PM Modi for the historic legislation.

The Women’s Reservation Bill seeks to introduce 33 per cent reservation for women in the Lower House of Parliament, the state legislatures, and the Delhi legislative assembly.

It must also be noted that in its current form, the women’s reservation bill is proposed to be enforced only after an exercise of delimitation is undertaken following the first census conducted after its enactment.

