Assam BJP ready for Lok Sabha elections 2024, says CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Digital,

Guwahati, Dec 5: Following recent successes in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Assam is gearing up for the upcoming Lok Sabha general elections in 2024.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma confirmed the party’s readiness at a meeting at the state BJP headquarters in Guwahati. The Chief Minister emphasized the need for diligence and hard work ahead of the 2024 elections.

He declared the Assam BJP unit’s readiness to campaign and announced plans for visiting 14 Lok Sabha constituencies by February. The Chief Minister also acknowledged the influence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, attributing the party’s success in recent assembly elections to his leadership.

The BJP emerged victorious in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, wresting power from the Congress, and retained power in Madhya Pradesh. The Congress, however, managed to defeat the BRS in Telangana, while the BJP’s ally MNF lost to ZPM in Mizoram.

