29 C
Guwahati
Sunday, August 11, 2024
type here...

Assam Cabinet approves Land Lease Policy to enhance IT and Electronics manufacturing

During the cabinet meeting, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma highlighted that the policy is set to enhance Assam's allure for investors in electronics and information technology sectors.

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Aug 11: The Assam Cabinet has approved the Land and Space Lease Management Policy, 2024, with the objective of establishing the state as a leading hub for IT parks and Electronics Manufacturing Clusters (EMCs), the Chief Minister’s Office announced on Sunday.

- Advertisement -

During the cabinet meeting, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma highlighted that the policy is set to enhance Assam’s allure for investors in electronics and information technology sectors.

The Chief Minister further stated that the policy establishes systematic framework for investors seeking access to land and developed spaces for IT parks and Electronic Manufacturing Clusters (EMCs) in Assam.

Additionally, this policy covers all lands and developed areas governed by the Assam Electronics Development Corporation Limited (AMTRON), and it aims to facilitate Tech City initiatives that are expected to create 8,000 direct jobs and more than 100,000 indirect employment opportunities.

In another move, the state cabinet approved the recommendations put forth by Sub-Committees designed to address the difficulties encountered by small traders regarding GST-related notifications.

- Advertisement -

Furthermore, matters arising from the years 2019-20 to 2021-22 will be handled according to the newly established Standard Operating Procedures, with the objective of achieving resolution within three months while ensuring that taxpayers are not subjected to undue pressure.

10 Best Places To Visit In India In August-September
10 Best Places To Visit In India In August-September
Top Places In India To Spot Asiatic Lions
Top Places In India To Spot Asiatic Lions
10 Most Colourful Animals In The World
10 Most Colourful Animals In The World
Most Photogenic UNESCO World Heritage Sites
Most Photogenic UNESCO World Heritage Sites
Rashmi Desai Modern Lightweight Stylish Sarees For Monsoon
Rashmi Desai Modern Lightweight Stylish Sarees For Monsoon
View all stories
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Assam leads in Anna Sewa initiative: over 97% foodgrain distribution achieved

The Hills Times -
10 Best Places To Visit In India In August-September Top Places In India To Spot Asiatic Lions 10 Most Colourful Animals In The World Most Photogenic UNESCO World Heritage Sites Rashmi Desai Modern Lightweight Stylish Sarees For Monsoon