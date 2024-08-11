Assam Cabinet approves Land Lease Policy to enhance IT and Electronics manufacturing

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Aug 11: The Assam Cabinet has approved the Land and Space Lease Management Policy, 2024, with the objective of establishing the state as a leading hub for IT parks and Electronics Manufacturing Clusters (EMCs), the Chief Minister’s Office announced on Sunday.

Assam cabinet approves Land and Space Lease Management Policy for IT parks, Electronics Manufacturing Clustershttps://t.co/OFVlHZgW0R — Chief Minister Assam (@CMOfficeAssam) August 11, 2024 - Advertisement -

During the cabinet meeting, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma highlighted that the policy is set to enhance Assam’s allure for investors in electronics and information technology sectors.

The Chief Minister further stated that the policy establishes systematic framework for investors seeking access to land and developed spaces for IT parks and Electronic Manufacturing Clusters (EMCs) in Assam.

Additionally, this policy covers all lands and developed areas governed by the Assam Electronics Development Corporation Limited (AMTRON), and it aims to facilitate Tech City initiatives that are expected to create 8,000 direct jobs and more than 100,000 indirect employment opportunities.

In another move, the state cabinet approved the recommendations put forth by Sub-Committees designed to address the difficulties encountered by small traders regarding GST-related notifications.

- Advertisement -

Furthermore, matters arising from the years 2019-20 to 2021-22 will be handled according to the newly established Standard Operating Procedures, with the objective of achieving resolution within three months while ensuring that taxpayers are not subjected to undue pressure.