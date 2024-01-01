Assam Cabinet Meet: Several key decisions taken on first day of New Year

HT Digital,

Guwahati, Jan 1: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma today chaired the first cabinet meeting of the year 2024. The meeting which took place at the Lok Sewa Bhawan in Dispur, saw several important decisions taken.

Chief Minister Sarma shared the decisions on social media platform X. The cabinet has decided to give a tariff subsidy of Rs 200 crore to the APCDL, expected to provide financial relief to 50 lakh BPL and domestic consumers in Assam.

The cabinet approved guidelines for the appointment of Anganwadi Supervisors against 25 per cent of total posts of Supervisors from among the in-service Anganwadi Workers under General Area districts.

A proposal is to be submitted to the Centre for inclusion of the Madahi community under Kachari tribe in Assam.

Under Mission Basundhara 2.0, land is to be settled in favour of 1,194 indigenous families in 16 districts. The timeline for disposal of cases under Mission Basundhara 2.0 has been extended till January 15.

All successful cases should pay premium up to January 31, else the land settlement offered will stand cancelled for non-payment of premium. VGR/PGR land is to be de-reserved and equivalent quantum of land to be reserved as VGR/PGR. 33 landless indigenous families to be settled on de-reserved VGR/PGR land.