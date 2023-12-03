19 C
Sunday, December 3, 2023
Assam: Cattle smuggling bid foiled, 60 cattle headds rescued near Nazirakhat toll gate

Updated:
By The Hills Times
HT Digital,

Sonapur, Dec 3: In an ongoing crackdown against illegal cattle smuggling, the East Guwahati Police Division (EGPD) team from Sonapur Police Station intercepted two trucks with registration numbers AS25CC4819 and AS27C6567 near Nazirakhat Toll Gate in the early hours of December 2.

The team successfully prevented an attempt to smuggle 60 live cattle and is now conducting an in-depth investigation into the incident.

This intervention follows a significant arrest that took place in November 2023, where the Karimganj Police detained two cattle smugglers and rescued seven cows along the Indo-Bangladesh border.

The accused, Jamir Ali and Shahidul Hussain, were apprehended following a strategic operation led by the Girishganj Watch Post under the supervision of in-charge Nishikant Dey.

