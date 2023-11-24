22 C
Assam: CBI busts another call centre scam duping foreign nationals

HT Digital,

Guwahati, Nov 24: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) recently dismantled a major network involved in fraudulent phone calls to foreigners, primarily Americans, run through India-based call centres.

Sushil Sachdeva, the alleged mastermind, and his partners were targeted in searches across 24 locations in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Gujarat. The agency seized Rs 2.20 crore in cash, foreign currencies, cryptocurrency accounts, and property documents.

A case was filed on July 7, 2022, alleging several Indian call centres used a Gujarat-based VoIP company to facilitate deceptive calls to American citizens.

Accused parties include E-Sampark Sodtech Private Limited, Gaurav Gupta, Praveen Kumar, Achievers A Spirit of BPO Solutions, Manu Chawla, Shivaay Communication Private Limited, Gaje Singh Rathore, S.M. Technomine, Sanket Bhadresh Modi, Technomind Info Solutions, and Rajiv Solanki.

The CBI states these individuals pretended to be U.S. Federal Grant Department, Internal Revenue Service, and Social Security Administration representatives, using VoIP calls. Their modus operandi involved tricking victims into paying alleged fees, fines, or penalties. The CBI’s ‘Operation Chakra’ in October 2022 led to searches at 11 such entities.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation also indicated that the accused had faced U.S. indictments for similar fraudulent activities against American citizens.

