Assam Children’s Literature Trust to expand in tribal, scheduled languages

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Nov 26: The Assam Children’s Literature Trust is set to take significant strides in enriching children’s literature, following decisions made at a meeting presided over by Education Minister Ranoj Pegu at the Trust’s office on Tuesday, a press release said.

- Advertisement -

During the meeting, the Governing Body resolved to enhance its focus on developing children’s books not only in Assamese but also in various tribal languages and other languages recognized under the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution, which are spoken in Assam.

In a move to modernize and broaden access to children’s literature, the Trust also decided to prepare e-Books and Audio Books for young readers, aiming to cater to a digitally inclined audience and promote inclusivity.

Meanwhile, Minister Pegu shared details of the meeting on the micro-blogging site X, emphasizing the dedication to enrich the field of children’s literature in Assam.

He wrote, “It was decided to continue the development of children’s books to enrich the field of children’s literature in Assam.”

Today, I presided over the meeting of the Governing Body of Assam Children’s Literature Trust at its office.



During the meeting, it was decided to continue the development of children’s books to enrich the field of children’s literature in Assam. Additionally, the Trust resolved… pic.twitter.com/1hXg6mfSIl — Ranoj Pegu (@ranojpeguassam) November 26, 2024 - Advertisement -

The meeting was attended by prominent figures including the Trust’s Secretary Hrishikesh Goswami, Deputy Secretary Arup Kumar Dutta, renowned children’s author Bandita Phukan, and other distinguished members.