Assam CID summons Congress chief Bhupen Borah for questioning

HT Digital,

Guwahati, Feb 26: The Assam Police’s Crime Investigation Department (CID) has summoned state Congress chief Bhupen Borah for questioning on March 2, 2024.

The order warns that failure to appear at the CID Police Station in Guwahati’s Ulubari could result in his arrest. The police inspector’s order specifies that the summons relates to an investigation into damage to public property during the Assam leg of the Congress’ Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra.

The legal notice cites Section 41A of the Cr.P.C and various Indian Penal Code sections, indicating reasonable grounds to question Borah. He is required to appear at 11:30 AM on the specified date for the ongoing investigation.

Meanwhile, the order further gave a string of conditions that Bhupen Borah will have to follow. They are:

He will not commit any offence in future.

He will not tamper with the evidence in the case in any manner whatsoever.

He will not make any threat, inducement, or promise to any person acquainted with the fact of the case to dissuade him from disclosing, such facts to the court or to the Police Officer.

He will appear before the Court as and when required or directed.

He will join the investigation of the case as and when required and will cooperate in the investigation.

He will disclose all the facts truthfully without concealing any part relevant for the purpose of investigation to reach to the right conclusion of the case.

He will produce all relevant documents/materials required for the purpose of investigation.

He will render your full co-operation/assistance in apprehension of the accomplice.

He will not allow in any manner destruction of any evidence relevant for the purpose of investigation/trial of the case.

Any other conditions, which may be imposed by the Investigating Officer/SHO as per the facts of the case.

“Failure to attend/comply with the terms of this Notice can render you liable for arrest under section 41 A (3) of Cr.P.C.,” added the order.