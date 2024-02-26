18 C
Guwahati
Monday, February 26, 2024
type here...

Assam CID summons Congress chief Bhupen Borah for questioning

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Digital,

Guwahati, Feb 26: The Assam Police’s Crime Investigation Department (CID) has summoned state Congress chief Bhupen Borah for questioning on March 2, 2024.

- Advertisement -

The order warns that failure to appear at the CID Police Station in Guwahati’s Ulubari could result in his arrest. The police inspector’s order specifies that the summons relates to an investigation into damage to public property during the Assam leg of the Congress’ Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra.

The legal notice cites Section 41A of the Cr.P.C and various Indian Penal Code sections, indicating reasonable grounds to question Borah. He is required to appear at 11:30 AM on the specified date for the ongoing investigation.

Meanwhile, the order further gave a string of conditions that Bhupen Borah will have to follow. They are:

He will not commit any offence in future.

- Advertisement -

He will not tamper with the evidence in the case in any manner whatsoever.

He will not make any threat, inducement, or promise to any person acquainted with the fact of the case to dissuade him from disclosing, such facts to the court or to the Police Officer.

He will appear before the Court as and when required or directed.

He will join the investigation of the case as and when required and will cooperate in the investigation.

- Advertisement -

He will disclose all the facts truthfully without concealing any part relevant for the purpose of investigation to reach to the right conclusion of the case.

He will produce all relevant documents/materials required for the purpose of investigation.

He will render your full co-operation/assistance in apprehension of the accomplice.

He will not allow in any manner destruction of any evidence relevant for the purpose of investigation/trial of the case.

Any other conditions, which may be imposed by the Investigating Officer/SHO as per the facts of the case.

“Failure to attend/comply with the terms of this Notice can render you liable for arrest under section 41 A (3) of Cr.P.C.,” added the order.

Health Benefits Of Purple Cabbage
Health Benefits Of Purple Cabbage
15 Fun Weekend Trips From Guwahati
15 Fun Weekend Trips From Guwahati
Kaji Nemu Declared The State Fruit Of Assam
Kaji Nemu Declared The State Fruit Of Assam
10 Indian States With The Largest Forest Cover
10 Indian States With The Largest Forest Cover
10 Types Of Parathas To Try
10 Types Of Parathas To Try
View all stories
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Akbar-Sita lion naming case: Tripura forest official suspended over lion naming...

The Hills Times - 0
Health Benefits Of Purple Cabbage 15 Fun Weekend Trips From Guwahati Kaji Nemu Declared The State Fruit Of Assam 10 Indian States With The Largest Forest Cover 10 Types Of Parathas To Try