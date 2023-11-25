27 C
Guwahati
Saturday, November 25, 2023
type here...

Assam: Class X student of Kamrup Academy goes missing in Guwahati

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Digital,

Guwahati, Nov 25: In a distressing event, a Class 10 student of Kamrup Academy in Guwahati, named Rupjyoti Sarma, has reportedly gone missing since Friday evening.

- Advertisement -

According to sources, Sarma left his house after returning from his tuition class and has not been seen since. A resident of Hedayatpur in Guwahati Club locality, the boy originally comes from Barpeta’s Patacharkuchi.

CCTV footage shows him leaving his house around 4:28 pm. His family has filed an FIR at the Latasil Police Station.

10 Of The Most Incredible Frogs In The World
10 Of The Most Incredible Frogs In The World
10 Most Beautiful Fishes In The World
10 Most Beautiful Fishes In The World
10 Remote Tourist Destinatios In India For A Relaxed Holiday Trip
10 Remote Tourist Destinatios In India For A Relaxed Holiday Trip
Most Beautiful Trees in the World
Most Beautiful Trees in the World
Most Expensive Spices In The World
Most Expensive Spices In The World
View all stories
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda confirms wedding with Manipuri actress Lin Laishram,...

The Hills Times - 0
10 Of The Most Incredible Frogs In The World 10 Most Beautiful Fishes In The World 10 Remote Tourist Destinatios In India For A Relaxed Holiday Trip Most Beautiful Trees in the World Most Expensive Spices In The World