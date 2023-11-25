Assam: Class X student of Kamrup Academy goes missing in Guwahati

HT Digital,

Guwahati, Nov 25: In a distressing event, a Class 10 student of Kamrup Academy in Guwahati, named Rupjyoti Sarma, has reportedly gone missing since Friday evening.

According to sources, Sarma left his house after returning from his tuition class and has not been seen since. A resident of Hedayatpur in Guwahati Club locality, the boy originally comes from Barpeta’s Patacharkuchi.

CCTV footage shows him leaving his house around 4:28 pm. His family has filed an FIR at the Latasil Police Station.