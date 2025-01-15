Assam CM announces developmental initiatives for Rani Chapori

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Jan 15: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma marked the festive occasion of Magh Bihu with a visit to Rani Chapori in Dharapur, where he announced a series of developmental initiatives aimed at addressing local challenges and improving the lives of residents, the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) announced on Wednesday.

The Chief Minister praised the relentless efforts of 500 farming families who have transformed the 705-hectare region along the Brahmaputra into a thriving green expanse, symbolizing self-reliance.

During his visit, Sarma engaged directly with the farmers, reviewing their challenges and assuring them of prompt government action to address their concerns.

Meanwhile, key announcements included measures to prevent erosion, solar power solutions, and improved connectivity.

The Chief Minister assured the residents that land pattas (deeds) would be distributed within this year.

Highlighting the importance of this initiative, he emphasized that legal ownership would enable residents to access government schemes and secure their land rights.

Meanwhile, a land demarcation survey is currently underway and is expected to be completed within 2-3 months.

To address energy concerns, solar power solutions will be implemented within the next 30-40 days, providing much-needed electricity to the area.

The government will also take immediate steps to prevent erosion in Rani Chapori.

Additionally, a feasibility study is underway to construct temporary bridges to improve connectivity and access to essential services.

Farmers will also be supported with tools and resources to enhance agricultural productivity.

Faulty water pumps will be repaired promptly, and efforts will be made to ensure that agricultural products from Rani Chapori are sold at fair prices.

Sarma also encouraged the youth to take up farming by utilizing the land near their homes.

Additionally, Minister Pijush Hazarika will oversee the livestock control plan in the region. CM Sarma also urged Kamrup District President Tapan Das to expedite the inclusion of eligible farmers in the PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme.

Furthermore, the government plans to install streetlights, ensure a stable electricity supply, and enhance other infrastructure facilities in the area.