17 C
Guwahati
Wednesday, January 15, 2025
type here...

Assam CM announces developmental initiatives for Rani Chapori

During his visit, Sarma engaged directly with the farmers, reviewing their challenges and assuring them of prompt government action to address their concerns.

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Jan 15: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma marked the festive occasion of Magh Bihu with a visit to Rani Chapori in Dharapur, where he announced a series of developmental initiatives aimed at addressing local challenges and improving the lives of residents, the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) announced on Wednesday.

- Advertisement -

The Chief Minister praised the relentless efforts of 500 farming families who have transformed the 705-hectare region along the Brahmaputra into a thriving green expanse, symbolizing self-reliance.

Related Posts:

During his visit, Sarma engaged directly with the farmers, reviewing their challenges and assuring them of prompt government action to address their concerns.

Top 8 Lesser-Known Places In India To Spot Tigers
Top 8 Lesser-Known Places In India To Spot Tigers
Top 10 Foods To Have In Assam
Top 10 Foods To Have In Assam
Different Types of Pitha Made in Magh Bihu
Different Types of Pitha Made in Magh Bihu
Affordable and Romantic Honeymoon Destinations in Northeast India
Affordable and Romantic Honeymoon Destinations in Northeast India
7 Oldest Countries in the World
7 Oldest Countries in the World
View all stories

Meanwhile, key announcements included measures to prevent erosion, solar power solutions, and improved connectivity.

The Chief Minister assured the residents that land pattas (deeds) would be distributed within this year.

- Advertisement -

Highlighting the importance of this initiative, he emphasized that legal ownership would enable residents to access government schemes and secure their land rights.

Meanwhile, a land demarcation survey is currently underway and is expected to be completed within 2-3 months.

To address energy concerns, solar power solutions will be implemented within the next 30-40 days, providing much-needed electricity to the area.

The government will also take immediate steps to prevent erosion in Rani Chapori.

- Advertisement -

Additionally, a feasibility study is underway to construct temporary bridges to improve connectivity and access to essential services.

Farmers will also be supported with tools and resources to enhance agricultural productivity.

Faulty water pumps will be repaired promptly, and efforts will be made to ensure that agricultural products from Rani Chapori are sold at fair prices.

Sarma also encouraged the youth to take up farming by utilizing the land near their homes.

Additionally, Minister Pijush Hazarika will oversee the livestock control plan in the region. CM Sarma also urged Kamrup District President Tapan Das to expedite the inclusion of eligible farmers in the PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme.

Furthermore, the government plans to install streetlights, ensure a stable electricity supply, and enhance other infrastructure facilities in the area.

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Dispute turns deadly in Kahilipara: man killed by friends; 4 arrested

The Hills Times -
Top 8 Lesser-Known Places In India To Spot Tigers Top 10 Foods To Have In Assam Different Types of Pitha Made in Magh Bihu Affordable and Romantic Honeymoon Destinations in Northeast India 7 Oldest Countries in the World