24 C
Guwahati
Monday, November 11, 2024
type here...

Assam CM announces direct complaint redressal system for citizens

Speaking in a recent statement, Sarma revealed that a dedicated system would be introduced to make it easier for citizens to share their issues.

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Nov 11: In a significant move aimed at enhancing governance and ensuring that citizens’ concerns are addressed promptly, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced that from January, people will be able to directly submit their complaints to the Chief Minister’s office, a news bulletin said on Monday.

- Advertisement -

Speaking in a recent statement, Sarma revealed that a dedicated system would be introduced to make it easier for citizens to share their issues.

Related Posts:

He also emphasized that a specified landline number, a WhatsApp number, and an online portal would be made available for the public to submit their complaints.

Sarma stated, “Many citizens’ issues remain unresolved and often, people find it difficult to get their problems addressed.”

Additionally, the initiative will streamline the process of grievance redressal and ensure that no citizen feels neglected in getting their issues resolved.

- Advertisement -

“As the Chief Minister, I am committed to standing with the people of Assam to provide support and help. You can now directly send your complaints, no matter how small they are, to these numbers and portal”, Sarma added.

10 Places In Kashmir Where You Can See Snow This Winter
10 Places In Kashmir Where You Can See Snow This Winter
8 High-Protein Low-Calorie Vegetarian Dinner
8 High-Protein Low-Calorie Vegetarian Dinner
7 Scenic Bike Journey With Friends In Arunachal Pradesh
7 Scenic Bike Journey With Friends In Arunachal Pradesh
Top 10 Most Expensive Schools In India
Top 10 Most Expensive Schools In India
8 Most Happiest Animals In The World
8 Most Happiest Animals In The World
View all stories

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Manipur Police recover weapons, ammunition during search operations

The Hills Times -
10 Places In Kashmir Where You Can See Snow This Winter 8 High-Protein Low-Calorie Vegetarian Dinner 7 Scenic Bike Journey With Friends In Arunachal Pradesh Top 10 Most Expensive Schools In India 8 Most Happiest Animals In The World