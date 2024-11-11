Assam CM announces direct complaint redressal system for citizens

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Nov 11: In a significant move aimed at enhancing governance and ensuring that citizens’ concerns are addressed promptly, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced that from January, people will be able to directly submit their complaints to the Chief Minister’s office, a news bulletin said on Monday.

Speaking in a recent statement, Sarma revealed that a dedicated system would be introduced to make it easier for citizens to share their issues.

He also emphasized that a specified landline number, a WhatsApp number, and an online portal would be made available for the public to submit their complaints.

Sarma stated, “Many citizens’ issues remain unresolved and often, people find it difficult to get their problems addressed.”

Additionally, the initiative will streamline the process of grievance redressal and ensure that no citizen feels neglected in getting their issues resolved.

“As the Chief Minister, I am committed to standing with the people of Assam to provide support and help. You can now directly send your complaints, no matter how small they are, to these numbers and portal”, Sarma added.