Assam CM criticizes Shashi Tharoor for Eid namaz, accuses him of religious bias

TEZPUR, April 15: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma criticized senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor for offering namaz on Eid, asserting that the Congress should treat both Islam and Hinduism equally.

Sarma accused Tharoor of showing bias by participating in Eid prayers while allegedly opposing the consecration ceremony of Lord Ram Lalla.

- Advertisement -

“A senior Congress leader offered Namaz on Eid… But the same leader demonstrated against the consecration ceremony of Lord Ram Lalla… You can love Muslims but you cannot hate Hindus,” Sarma stated while addressing reporters during a rally in Tezpur.

On April 10, Tharoor was seen offering namaz in Thiruvananthapuram during the celebration of Eid-ul-Fitr and extended his wishes.

The Congress leader was also observed sitting with other worshippers and exchanging hugs with Muslim clerics and attendees at the event.