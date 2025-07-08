Assam CM Defends Eviction Drive Against ‘Illegal Bangladeshis’

HT DIGITAL

GUWAHATI, JULY 8: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday defended vigorously the eviction drive in force in the state, saying it is intended to dislodge “illegal Bangladeshis” who are holding land in many districts. Speaking to the media in Kokrajhar, Sarma again asserted his government’s resolve to uphold indigenous land rights and indicated that the drive was to be continued, irrespective of political opposition.

- Advertisement -

Referring to certain instances, Sarma stated, “Individuals from Karimganj, Dhubri, Chappar, and Silchar are migrating and settling in Lakhimpur. These intrusions are being cleared to protect the freedom and land rights of local residents in Lakhimpur.” He further asserted that political pressure would fail to stop the action of the BJP government, pointing out that it was previous generations that had laid down their lives in the war to drive out illegal immigrants.

If anyone has an issue with the eviction of 350 illegal Bangladeshis, they will have to endure,” Sarma asserted. He also attacked opposition leaders, accusing them of politicizing the issue. Pointing to recent controversies, he added, “Now they are playing politics in the name of this girl to shield Bangladeshis. They intend to halt our eviction drive, but the BJP is going ahead.

The Chief Minister further announced that the eviction campaign would soon expand to other districts, including Dhubri. “It will happen tomorrow in Dhubri’s Chappar. No outsider should be allowed to enter Bodoland,” he asserted.

Sarma’s statement came after his previous announcement on July 5 that 18 Bangladeshis had been pushed back from the Cachar and Sribhumi districts after they were discovered to be living without proper documents. Posting the update on X (formerly Twitter), he stated, “Oh look who’s going back to their home? In Assam, we welcome guests with open arms, but those attempting to illegally extend their stay are greeted with the special gesture of PUSHBACK.”

- Advertisement -

He ended the post by verifying, “18 illegal Bangladeshis pushed back today in nine hours from Cachar and Sribhumi.”