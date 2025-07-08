27.8 C
Guwahati
Tuesday, July 8, 2025
type here...

Assam CM Defends Eviction Drive Against ‘Illegal Bangladeshis’

Assam
Updated:
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT DIGITAL

GUWAHATI, JULY 8: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday defended vigorously the eviction drive in force in the state, saying it is intended to dislodge “illegal Bangladeshis” who are holding land in many districts. Speaking to the media in Kokrajhar, Sarma again asserted his government’s resolve to uphold indigenous land rights and indicated that the drive was to be continued, irrespective of political opposition.

- Advertisement -

Referring to certain instances, Sarma stated, “Individuals from Karimganj, Dhubri, Chappar, and Silchar are migrating and settling in Lakhimpur. These intrusions are being cleared to protect the freedom and land rights of local residents in Lakhimpur.” He further asserted that political pressure would fail to stop the action of the BJP government, pointing out that it was previous generations that had laid down their lives in the war to drive out illegal immigrants.

Related Posts:

If anyone has an issue with the eviction of 350 illegal Bangladeshis, they will have to endure,” Sarma asserted. He also attacked opposition leaders, accusing them of politicizing the issue. Pointing to recent controversies, he added, “Now they are playing politics in the name of this girl to shield Bangladeshis. They intend to halt our eviction drive, but the BJP is going ahead.

The Chief Minister further announced that the eviction campaign would soon expand to other districts, including Dhubri. “It will happen tomorrow in Dhubri’s Chappar. No outsider should be allowed to enter Bodoland,” he asserted.

Sarma’s statement came after his previous announcement on July 5 that 18 Bangladeshis had been pushed back from the Cachar and Sribhumi districts after they were discovered to be living without proper documents. Posting the update on X (formerly Twitter), he stated, “Oh look who’s going back to their home? In Assam, we welcome guests with open arms, but those attempting to illegally extend their stay are greeted with the special gesture of PUSHBACK.”

- Advertisement -

He ended the post by verifying, “18 illegal Bangladeshis pushed back today in nine hours from Cachar and Sribhumi.”

View all stories
10 Health Benefits Of Eating Paani Puri During The Monsoon
10 Health Benefits Of Eating Paani Puri During The Monsoon
Adventure Awaits: 10 Incredible Forests In India You Must Explore At Least Once
Adventure Awaits: 10 Incredible Forests In India You Must Explore At Least Once
Top 5 Must-See Scenic Road Trips Near Shillong This Monsoon Season
Top 5 Must-See Scenic Road Trips Near Shillong This Monsoon Season
8 Unmissable Eco-Tourism Destinations in India
8 Unmissable Eco-Tourism Destinations in India
10 Dreamy Asian Destinations To Embrace This Monsoon
10 Dreamy Asian Destinations To Embrace This Monsoon

- Advertisement -
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Tripura Transport Minister Defends Renaming of Agartala Town Hall After Shyama...

The Hills Times -
10 Health Benefits Of Eating Paani Puri During The Monsoon Adventure Awaits: 10 Incredible Forests In India You Must Explore At Least Once Top 5 Must-See Scenic Road Trips Near Shillong This Monsoon Season 8 Unmissable Eco-Tourism Destinations in India 10 Dreamy Asian Destinations To Embrace This Monsoon