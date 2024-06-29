Assam CM Directs Expansion of Free Hemodialysis Program in Assam

During the conference, Dr. Sharma emphasized the need for the rapid and efficient implementation of the expanded Hemo-dialysis services to ensure that more patients can benefit from this life-saving treatment. He instructed officials to expedite the necessary processes and remove any potential obstacles to the program’s swift rollout.

“Ensuring accessible and free healthcare services for our citizens is a top priority. The expansion of the Hemo-dialysis program is a crucial step in this direction,” stated Dr. Sharma. “I urge all involved departments and officials to work diligently to implement this initiative without delay.”

The free Hemo-dialysis program, which has already made a significant impact on patients requiring regular dialysis, aims to extend its reach to more hospitals across Assam. This initiative is expected to alleviate the financial burden on patients suffering from kidney-related ailments and improve their quality of life.

The collaboration with Apollo Hospitals, Chennai, brings in expertise and advanced medical support, ensuring the program’s success and sustainability. Officials have been directed to ensure the availability of necessary infrastructure, trained medical staff, and seamless coordination with Apollo Hospitals to facilitate the program’s smooth expansion.

The Assam government’s commitment to enhancing healthcare services through such initiatives reflects its dedication to the well-being of its citizens. The expansion of the free Hemo-dialysis program is set to provide critical support to patients and further strengthen the state’s healthcare system.