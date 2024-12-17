Dialysis Center inaugurated in Cachar

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Dec 16: In a significant advancement for healthcare services for Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) patients in Assam, a new Dialysis Center was inaugurated at MG Model Hospital in Katigorah, Cachar district, on Monday.

- Advertisement -

The ceremony was attended by MLA Kamalakhaya Dey Purkayastha of North Sribhumi district, Cachar district commissioner Mridul Yadav, and joint director of health services Dr Ashutosh Barman.

As the chief guest, MLA Kamalakhaya Dey Purkayastha emphasised the transformative effect of the Pradhan Mantri National Dialysis Programme (PMNDP) on rural and underserved areas, highlighting the government’s commitment to reducing healthcare disparities.

“This new dialysis center is not just a facility; it is a lifeline for countless patients in need of critical care. Under the PMNDP, we are bringing healthcare to every doorstep, ensuring that no one is left behind,” he stated.

“This initiative showcases the government’s commitment to improving public health infrastructure in Assam. The free dialysis services offered here will lessen the financial burden on families while providing hope and support to CKD patients,” DC Yadav added.

- Advertisement -

During his welcome address, joint director of health services Dr Ashutosh Barman expressed gratitude to all stakeholders involved and underscored the significance of public-private partnerships in improving healthcare access.

“Our collaboration with Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd in operating this center ensures high-quality, professional care for patients. With three dialysis beds, we can accommodate up to nine patients daily in three shifts, making this facility a vital addition to our district’s healthcare framework,” he noted.

It’s important to mention that the new center in Katigorah is part of a broader expansion under the PMNDP, which was launched in June 2019 by then Health Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Since its establishment, the program has led to the creation of 41 operational dialysis centers across 33 districts, providing 277 dialysis beds. To date, over 25,000 patients have been registered, with approximately 745,000 dialysis sessions conducted throughout Assam.

- Advertisement -

Recognising the rising demand for dialysis services, the Assam Cabinet has approved the opening of 37 additional centers across the state. These efforts aim to tackle the increasing prevalence of kidney diseases, enhance patient accessibility, and eliminate waiting lists for critical care services.

The benefits of the PMNDP extend beyond healthcare delivery. By offering free dialysis services, the program alleviates the financial strain on patients and their families, allowing them to focus on recovery rather than medical costs. It also reduces the need for patients to travel to cities like Guwahati or Silchar for treatment, making life-saving care more accessible within every district.

Dr Ashutosh Barman concluded the ceremony by highlighting the program’s far-reaching impact. “The PMNDP is not just a scheme; it is a promise to the people of Assam. This new center in Katigorah symbolises our collective effort to ensure that healthcare is a right, not a privilege.”