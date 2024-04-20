Assam CM Extends Heartfelt Congratulations to HSLC Achievers

GUWAHATI, April 20: In a heartening gesture of encouragement and support, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday extended warm congratulations to the students who successfully cleared their High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) examination this year.

The Chief Minister’s message of felicitation came in the wake of the recent announcement of results by the Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA), where the overall pass percentage stood at an impressive 75.7%.

Taking to the micro-blogging site X, Chief Minister Sarma conveyed his heartfelt wishes to the triumphant students, expressing optimism for their future endeavors.

“Congratulations to all my young friends who have successfully passed their HSLC exam this year. I wish you all the best for a bright future ahead,” his tweet read, resonating with pride and admiration for the hard work and dedication exhibited by the students.

Furthermore, in a poignant acknowledgment of the challenges and disappointments that some students may face, the Chief Minister offered words of solace and encouragement.

“For those who aren’t happy with the results, I want to tell them- one exam is NEVER a make or break exam. Life will always give you several more chances. Identify the numerous talents you are bestowed with and keep working hard! You will go places,” he emphasized, underlining the importance of resilience and perseverance in the face of adversity.

The Chief Minister’s empathetic message serves as a beacon of hope and inspiration for students across the state, reaffirming the belief that setbacks are merely stepping stones on the path to success. His unwavering support and encouragement underscore the government’s commitment to nurturing the potential and aspirations of the youth, ensuring that they are empowered to overcome obstacles and realize their dreams.