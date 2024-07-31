31 C
Assam CM highlights significant achievements in power sector

Sarma emphasized numerous significant accomplishments, noting that Assam currently enjoys an average daily power supply of 23 hours, surpassing the national average and representing a considerable enhancement in reliability for both residents and businesses.

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, July, 31: Assam has been experiencing significant progress in the state’s power sector, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced on Wednesday.

Taking to the micro-blogging site X, Sarma emphasized numerous significant accomplishments, noting that Assam currently enjoys an average daily power supply of 23 hours, surpassing the national average and representing a considerable enhancement in reliability for both residents and businesses.

The Chief Minister wrote, “Energizing Power Sector; Avg 23 hrs power supply; above nat’l avg. T&C loss down to 15%; 100% collection efficiency; 23 lakh smart meters installed; 2.5MW solar system in Secretariat; India’s 1st Green Secretariat; Auto disconnection in Govt offices;₹50cr savings p.a”

Meanwhile, the state has effectively decreased T&C losses to 15%, a notable decrease that improves the overall efficiency of the power sector.

Additionally, Assam has attained a collection efficiency of 100%, thereby maximizing revenue generation and ensuring the availability of funds for ongoing infrastructure developments .

More than 2.3 million smart meters have also been deployed throughout the state, enhancing billing precision and minimizing occurrences of electricity theft.

Furthermore, the establishment of a 2.5MW solar power system at the Secretariat has made it the first Green Secretariat in India.

Additionally, the implementation of an automated disconnection system in government offices has resulted in substantial annual cost savings of Rs 50 crore.

