Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma inaugurates ‘Parmananda Choudhury Memorial Auditorium’

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Sept 5: Chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma inaugurated the ‘Parmananda Choudhury Memorial Auditorium’ of the All Assam Bar Association at a function held at CJM Court building of Guwahati on Monday. The auditorium, built in memory of the legendary advocate, late Paramananda Choudhury, who glorified the judicial sector of the state.

- Advertisement -

On the occasion, chief minister Sarma paid his rich tributes to the late Choudhury. It may be mentioned that his son, Kamal Nayan Choudhury, has dedicated the auditorium in memory of his father.

Speaking on the occasion, chief minister Sarma said that the founder member of the All Assam Bar Association late Choudhury had played an important role in giving shape to the association. He set an example in the judicial field of the state, the chief minister added. He also said that late Choudhury set an example with courage and dedication to solve various problems. He would always be a source of inspiration for all. The chief minister also took note of his immense contribution to the Indian freedom movement.

The CM added that the All Assam Lawyers Association has been playing an important role in creating awareness and providing legal help among the people by organising workshops, legal aid, etc. He announced that Rs 10 crore will be provided for corpus fund to the Board of Trustees of the All Assam Bar Association for medical treatment of lawyers. He also said that the state government wants to start a Universal Insurance Scheme ‘Ayushman Assam’ in the line of PM Narendra Modi’s ‘Ayushman Bharat’.

The event was attended by Chief Justice of Gauhati High Court RM Chhaya, Hon’ble Judges of Gauhati High Court N Koteshwar Singh, Law minister Ranjit Kumar Das, president of All Assam Bar Association David Ledger, retired Justice of Guwahati High Court Biplab Kumar Sharma, Kamal Nayan Choudhury, son of late Paramananda Choudhury and his family members, office bearers and distinguished lawyers of All Assam Bar Association and distinguished guests.